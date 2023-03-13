(The Center Square) – A House bill would incentivize long-term care professionals to reduce the worker shortage, but it now relies on the Washington state Senate to be enacted.
House Bill 1568 exempts certain home care aides and nursing assistants whose credentials have expired from late fees or renewal fees if the person complies with all other certification requirements necessary to return to active status. The renewal cycle for home care aides, nursing assistants, and medication assistant endorsements would also be extended to two years.
Rep. Kelly Chambers, R-Puyallup, who sponsored House Bill 1568, said that it would extend time to meet the certification requirement to provide more flexibility in the training schedule.
“These are simple changes in the law that would give our health-care workers more bang for their buck ... two years for the price of one ... and allow those workers who took other employment or retired during COVID to have the opportunity, if they so choose, to return to the profession without penalties,” Chambers said in a statement.
Chambers’ bill is a result of a long-term care worker shortage of both nursing assistants and home care aides that was exacerbated by COVID-19. need grows.
“[Caregivers] don't get a lot of attention, but we know if we don't have enough of them, it impacts our entire health care system,” Chambers added. “If we don't have enough workers, we can't take care of people who need it the most.”
As of March 2023, the Washington state Department of Health’s Home Care Aide program has a negative fund balance of $6.7 million and the nursing assistant program has a negative fund balance of $3.2 million, according to a fiscal analysis of House Bill 1568. The analysis expects costs to implement this bill to further draw down the program’s fund balance and increase the fee adjustment needed for the program to regain a positive fund balance.
The measure passed out of the Washington state House on March 7 by a unanimous vote. It now heads to the Senate floor for further discussion and vote. The measure would take effect 90 days after adjournment of the session in which the bill is passed.