(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has introduced a bipartisan resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the upcoming 111th anniversary of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.
“Growing up in a rural community, the Girl Scouts helped give me the courage to dream big and teach me the skills I needed to make my dreams a reality – and I’m not alone,” said McMorris Rodgers in a statement. “For 111 years, the Girl Scouts have encouraged young girls across America to live courageously, follow their hearts, see their own potential, and be risk takers.”
McMorris Rodgers is joined by Representatives Young Kim, R-CA, Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, and Debbie Wasserman Schltz, D-FL, in introducing the resolution to the House.
The resolution recognizes that, since its inception on March 12, 1912, with just 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia, the organization has grown to over 1.8 million girls and young women across 152 countries with over 50 million alums.
The text of the resolution reflects McMorris Rodgers' admiration for her time in the Scouts, calling all Girl Scout alumni “trailblazers, visionaries, and leaders,” who have “made the world a better place.”
The resolution is a simple 11 lines, two less than the current 13 flavors of cookies being sold by the Girl Scouts this season.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program bills itself as “the largest girl-led business in the world” with usual, non-pandemic sales of approximately “200 million boxes of cookies, nearly $800 million worth, during each cookie season,” and the federal government is not taking a crumb off the top of those cookies.
“If you are a for profit company, or an individual, generally any income you receive, from any source, is taxable,” wrote Jeff Hoopes, a business professor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hil and director of the Tax Center there. “But, if you are non-profit, which is to say, you meet the requirements set forth by section 501 of the Internal Revenue Code to qualify and not have to pay taxes, then, you generally don’t have to pay taxes on cash you bring in.”
Hoopes does note one large exception to the tax exemption for non-profits.
“If a nonprofit engages in some business that brings in income that is not related to its core organizational mission, its mission that allows it to be tax exempt, then it may well pay taxes on that income,” Hoopes explains.
One might think that peddling pastries is not core to the Girl Scouts’ mission. Not so fast, says Hoopes.
“The mission of the Girl Scouts is to ‘build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,’” continues Hoopes. “They do this in a number of ways, one of which is to have girls sit in front of my local Walmart and try to get me to buy Girl Scout cookies. Anyone who has tried to sell something to a stranger, or even to someone they know, knows that that builds courage, confidence, and character.”
Hoopes goes on to say that the Girl Scouts are “doing that very directly and legitimately in the furtherance of the mission of the organization” and thus “generate cookie income tax free, at least at the federal level.”
The Girl Scouts’ level of success in business could help explain why the resolution states, “fifty-seven percent of women serving in the U.S. House of Representatives are Girl Scout alums,” including McMorris Rodgers and two of the bill’s co-sponsors.