(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate’s $7.9 billion capital budget proposal, which includes $4.7 billion in debt limit bonds, unanimously passed out of that chamber’s Ways & Means Committee during executive session.
Thirteen adopted amendments making adjustments to the capital budget were rolled into Proposed Second Substitute Bill 5200 that passed out of committee early Wednesday evening.
The capital budget allocates money for the acquisition and maintenance of fixed assets such as state buildings, public schools, higher education facilities, public lands, parks, and more.
Affordable housing is a major focus of PSSB 5200, including $400 million for the Housing Trust Fund to construct new housing, which would be the most in state history.
The budget proposes a total of $625 million for affordable housing projects. On top of that, $67 million would be allocated for land acquisition for the Housing Finance Commission, and $50 million would go to increase the supply of housing within walking distance of major transit stops and stations.
Not included in the Senate’s version of the capital budget: Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposal to raise $4 billion by issuing bonds outside the state’s debt limit to fund affordable housing projects over the next several years.
Inslee issued a critical news release after the Senate’s version of the capital budget was rolled out Monday.
“The Senate’s capital budget proposal would take us backwards on housing,” the governor said. “It’s less than what we approved last biennium. In the middle of a housing crisis, less is unacceptable. We need to go big, so people can go home. In the past two years we were able to make historic investments to scale up and speed up construction of housing and shelters. The problem is growing, not shrinking, so our response must match the moment.”
He continued, “I appreciate the work of legislators to address the many urgent priorities in our capital budget, including a new behavioral health hospital and housing. I look forward to seeing the House proposal next week.”
PSSB 5200 now moves on to the Rules Committee.
After the full Senate and House pass their capital budgets, leaders of both chambers will work to reconcile differences between the two budgets to produce and pass a single capital budget before the April 23 end of session.