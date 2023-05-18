(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced a plan to address the worsening drug epidemic in the region.
Part of the plan is issuing an Executive Directive that tasks the Department of Emergency Management with coordinating the county’s response to this crisis, effective immediately.
The other is a spending plan that Somers is relaying to the Snohomish County Council for the initial $1.4 million in opioid settlement funds Snohomish County received with a focus on a community-centered response.
The drug epidemic in Snohomish County has caused 284 total fatal overdoses of opioid and other drugs, just in 2022. That is an average of more than five people dying of overdose per week.
According to the county, from 2017 to 2022, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths reported more than doubled. The number of deaths that involved fentanyl increased from 24 to 189.
There have been over 80 overdose deaths within Snohomish County in the first quarter of 2023. More than half of them are tied to opioids.
Somers said he lost his only brother to a fentanyl overdose last March.
“I know how powerful these drugs are and the impacts they have on loved ones and our whole community,” Somers said in a statement. “In Snohomish County, we have built the infrastructure for addressing substance use disorder and this plan is crucial for advancing our efforts locally.”
The county executive added that to more effectively improve the drug crisis, Ultimately, an influx of state and federal dollars will be needed to address the issues.
With the initial $1.4 million installment, Snohomish County is expected to received approximately $14 million over the next 15 years. The county will receive $740,000 per year from the settlement with pharmaceutical companies.
The spending plan is broken down into two phases. Phase One includes over $671,000 towards immediate-term actions and building infrastructure for future planning.
The county will send funds towards the expansion of the county’s First Responder Leave-Behind Program by making naloxone more readily available to Emergency Medical Services, funding to support community-based organizations that wish to expand their grassroots opioid-related efforts and increasing education efforts, according to the spending plan.
Phase Two includes $800,000 for long-term proposals, including school-based education to mitigate substance use disorder among youth and the creation of a mobile resource to provide medication assisted treatment for county residents.