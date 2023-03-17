(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is preparing to release its official five-year action plan in April, but some county councilmembers are seeking more details on it.
The authority presented its plan on March 14, where it touted some of its successes so far. This includes more than 5,700 people being moved into permanent housing since the beginning of 2022. There were also eight homeless encampments that were resolved, transferring 376 people into shelter.
Some King County councilmembers are more concerned of the authority’s asking price to complete its five-year plan. To house over 40,000 homeless people in the region, 48,000 units of permanent housing and temporary housing for up to approximately 36,000 are needed over the next five years. The authority anticipated $8.4 billion in capital costs and $1.7 billion to $3.4 billion in additional annual operating costs.
A few council members emphasized that more details in the plan are needed before the requested funds can be warranted.
“Obviously the cost and the price tag for this is substantial,” King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn said at the council meeting on March 15. “I think that my colleagues are right ... that the details are what become important to the community – how are you breaking down those pots of money and funding sources?”
Fellow Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said he does not understand why some people are shocked at the authority’s estimated costs to fulfill its five-year plan.
“I’m so utterly confused by peoples’ shock,” Zahilay said at a council meeting on March 15. “Nobody disputes the scale of homelessness ... when you get to billions of dollars, suddenly people are shocked, I don’t understand that.”
More details on the financial information for the five-year plan will be released sometime next month, according to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.