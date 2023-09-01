(the Center Square) – Public union members working at the Washington Department of Children, Youth & Families have initiated a no confidence vote in Secretary Ross Hunter. The union is seeking a two-thirds majority before presenting the petition to Gov. Jay Inslee.
The no confidence votes stems from ongoing dissatisfaction by workers represented by the Washington Federation of State Employees. A former state legislator, Hunter ran the State Department of Early Learning before heading up DCFY in 2018.
According to WSFE, workers met with Hunter before he officially took on the role to discuss issues such as youth supervision and violence against staff by youth. Later, workers complained about “lack of FTE’s [full time positions], pay, mental health and safety for staff, and lack of resources for families,” along with “caseloads between 20-80 when should be maximum 12.”
“Mr. Hunter does not understand the work we do and is not willing to listen to WFSE members to understand what we need to do our jobs,” a union statement reads. “This impacts the legislation that is supported by our agency and recommendations made to the legislature. We, as members, have tried repeatedly since 2018 to work with Mr. Hunter and feel at this point progress cannot occur so long as he remains the head of our agency.”
A no confidence vote was recommended at an ad hoc DCFY Policy Committee meeting on June 7, while the WFSE Executive Board unanimously passed a resolution later that month in favor of the resolution.
In an email to The Center Square, WSFE Director of Communications Patrick Sugrue said they plan to finish the vote sometime later this month.