(The Center Square) – A newly enacted solid waste excise tax in Tacoma is expected to generate $7 million in two years for cleanup services.
The 6% tax on residential and commercial solid waste bills went into effect on April 1. Tacoma residents with a 60-gallon garbage container are expected to see a $3 charge added to their monthly bills, according to the City of Tacoma.
The collected funds will support the Tidy-Up Program, which provides litter and graffiti cleanup services in the public-right-of-way. The funds also go towards hiring more city staff members, trail maintenance and cleanup services around homeless encampment sites.
"We have heard from residents and visitors that we need to be doing more to clean up graffiti, litter, and debris, and we need to be doing it faster,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement. “This funding will allow us to be more responsive and proactive in keeping Tacoma a beautiful, clean and litter-free city that makes for a more welcoming and inviting community for all.”
The program has collected approximately 1.5 million pounds of total litter from Tacoma’s public areas through the first three months of 2023, according to the program’s dashboard.
“While we took some important first steps with the Tidy-Up Tacoma Business District program, the permanent funding from the local excise tax will continue to support our efforts to keep Tacoma beautiful,” Tacoma City Council member John Hines said.
The city says residents will play a critical role in determining where the cleanup services will be used. Public engagement opportunities on Tidy-Up Tacoma Business District program are set to begin in July 2023.