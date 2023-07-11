(The Center Square) – Parts of Seattle are seeing increases to hourly street parking rates as parking activity has increased throughout the city.
The increase in parking fees took effect on July 10 with rate increases mainly happening in the afternoon and evening in busy neighborhoods. Meanwhile, parking occupancies in the morning periods are remaining the same or decreasing, with rates mostly at 50 cents or $1 per hour, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Parking rates are remaining the same in approximately 40% of Seattle neighborhoods. Parking rates are $2.50 per hour or less at half of the city’s neighborhoods and times.
“Parking rates will only increase in times and places where it is currently challenging to find open parking spaces,” the department said in a press release.
The department added that its goal is to have one to two spaces generally open on each city block throughout the day in order to provide consistent access at the curb for business customers.
Street parking rates throughout Seattle now range from 50 cents an hour to as high as $5 per hour. Parking areas with $5 hourly parking rates include: Capitol Hill-South during evening hours, the Chinatown-International District from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Denny Triangle-North during afternoon hours, Denny Triangle-South from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fremont District from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Pike and Pine area during evening hours, and the University District Core during afternoon hours.
The department typically adjusts street parking rates in the winter, summer and fall. The parking rate adjustments coincide with seasonal changes to parking demand.