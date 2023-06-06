(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a single-source, read no-bid, contract for $4.2 million dollars in a special session. The contract was awarded to New J LLC., a wireless provider operating out of Spokane, in a pilot program that all parties involved hope will become a more widely adopted model for rural broadband funding.
Passing by a unanimous 5-0 vote, the funding was announced via a special session memorandum around 24 hours before the vote took place.
The session opened with Commissioner Chris Jordan asking for a recap of "how we got here."
"We found ourselves with a truly unique situation where the director of the [State Department of Commerce] Broadband Office, Mark Vasconi, reached out to me," answered county budget office employee Ariane Schmidt.
Schmidt, who holds the title of American Rescue Plan Program Manager, is in charge of managing the programs that received funding from the 2021 Congressional act from which her position derives its name.
"[Vasconi] had an end-of-year budget situation where he had some funds that needed to be expended by the end of the state [fiscal year,] which is June 30th of this year," Schmidt continued.
She went on to note that the funds were at risk of being lost if not spent, and describe the "innovative technology" being deployed in this pilot program.
That technology is essentially a 'broadband in a box' deployment model.
Traditional broadband involves waiting on costly physical infrastructure build-outs, potentially taking years and costing orders of magnitude more in one-time fixed costs.
This type of infrastructure is more akin to branches and leaves on a tree, where each leaf in the network has a fixed location and can't be serviced until the network is built out to them.
The pilot program through New J would allow a hub and spoke deployment of infrastructure, setting up high bandwidth cellular-like networks in the short-to-medium term.
These networks would cover an entire geographical area, not requiring users to maintain a specific location. Additionally, the network deployments can be moved, allowing for a re-allocation of your one-time fixed infrastructure costs on an as-needed basis.
"I'm really heartened that we're moving forward with this project as well as [a similar project] in Pullman," said Department of Commerce Broadband chair Mark Vasconi, the individual in charge of the department approving the grant at the state level.
"I think we'll learn a lot from [this project], particularly with New J's technology, which is quite innovative and groundbreaking. It has a lot of applications, not only for what we have planned here in Spokane but also for other parts of the state and the nation," Vasconi added.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers seems to agree.
"This is really exciting, [seeing] what you've developed here. Coming out of COVID, one of the issues that's been underscored is the importance of closing the digital divide once and for all," said the Congresswoman in a promotional video on New J's website. "When we talk about last mile solutions, this is one that we definitely need to be increasing awareness of, and making sure that people understand what an affordable and energy-efficient solution you've developed."
This seems to be in line with the types of projects the Congresswoman advocated for in a Communications and Technology Subcommittee meeting earlier this month, as previously reported by The Center Square.
The rollout for this project is scheduled to start at the end of June, with full deployments to multiple sites coming over the following months.