(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools and the City of Seattle will begin discussions with One Roof Partnership as a potential partner in redeveloping and operating the 76-year-old Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center.
The One Roof Partnership is composed of One Roof Foundation, Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group. They would be tasked with building a stadium with a 10,000-person capacity to host student athletics, community events, arts and culture, with SPS continuing to own the facility and maintain priority use.
The city estimates the project to cost $150 million, but previously estimated the new stadium to cost somewhere between $150 million and $175 million.
“As a potential partner, One Roof Partnership proposes a philanthropic funding approach, rather than a commercial enterprise,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said in a joint statement. “This unique approach best reflects community, with an emphasis on creating new opportunities for students and youth from all backgrounds, and has promise to be a great enhancement to the Seattle Center campus.”
Public funding for the new stadium includes $66.5 million of voter-approved funds from Seattle Public Schools’ 2022 Buildings, Technology and Academics/Athletics Capital Levy, $21 million approved in the city’s 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan, and $4 million approved in the Washington state 2023 capital budget, according to Resolution 32092.
The Seattle City Council adopted a Statement of Legislative Intent that committed to work with Harrell and Seattle Public Schools to identify an additional $19 million no later than 2026.
According to the city, One Roof Partnership has committed to raise any additional funding needed for the project.
Plans to replace Memorial Stadium first began in 2017 with a partnership agreement between the city and school district. A Memorandum of Agreement was signed in October 2022 and the city and school district began their search for a private investor to join a public-private partnership for the project last month.
The anticipated completion date for the new stadium is sometime in 2026, but must be completed by no later than December 2027 as part of the request for proposal.