(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council voted on their "Blake fix" law, set to re-criminalize drug possession passed by a 7-0 vote, bringing a local fix to a statewide problem that originated in Spokane.
"The idea for this [ordinance] is to pass something now that will, one, help lead the way in Spokane for the whole state. Which is ironic because the Blake decision, which outlawed felony drug possession laws was created by our county prosecutor at the state supreme court, so it's ironic that we're trying to lead the way [for] the state now," said Council President Breean Beggs shortly before the vote on the politically-charged legislation.
The law, known on the books as Emergency Ordinance C36386, adds a new chapter to the Spokane Municipal Code titled "Use and Possession of Controlled or Counterfeit Substances or Legend Drugs."
During the public comment portion of the City Council Meeting on Monday, 14 individuals testified in support of, and opposed to, the ordinance.
One resident took to the podium for all of ten seconds, saying "This is going to be quick. I'm Christine Quinn, from West Hills, and I just wanted to say; Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Spokane."
Another Spokane resident, who went by the name Justice Forral, offered testimony in the opposing direction.
"Addiction does not care about deterrents," said Justice, who is listed as "Director of Operations for Spokane Community Against Racism" on the Tenants Union of Washington State website.
"Let's be honest, it's not the privileged few who are at the tip of this spear, it's about the unprivileged, [...] those that do not have the privileges to do their vices in private." they continued before adding emphatically, "Jail is not treatment," and walking away from the podium.
Following public comment, sentiments from council members were unified in purpose but ranged from fervent to tepid in their resolve.
"The one thing I want to clarify, if this passes tonight, we've done our job. We cannot direct the administration, we cannot direct the police chief, we cannot direct any of the policing activities." said Councilmember Karen Stratton, emphasizing that Council is the legislative branch, while outright stating complaints should be directed at the executive.
"I plan to support [this ordinance]. I don't see an alternative right now, it's gotten so bad," added Stratton.
Councilmember Jonathan Bingle was next to offer his views.
"We're not trying to ruin anybody's lives. You're going to notice that it is a gross misdemeanor, and not a felony, because a felony does have the ability to ruin somebody's life. And if somebody needs some help, we want to help them, and we want to keep our community safe," said Bingle.
Councilmember Michael Cathcart, who was the original sponsor of an earlier version of the Blake fix, wanted to highlight the need for protecting individuals' right to not be put in danger in public spaces.
"I think the entire ordinance is really important. It is well crafted. It takes a lot of the elements from the Safe Open Public Spaces Act," said Cathcart. "We have a right to live in a safe community, and our first priority as a city is public safety."
Council President Breean Beggs was more pessimistic in his outlook.
"I don't think we're going to see much change [from this ordinance], but we will have said the right words, written them down, and carved them into the law," said Beggs.
"We're going to move forward, not perfectly, but better than it has been. So with that, prepare to vote," he added before calling the vote.
The 7-0 vote marks a return to the start for criminal drug possession in Washington State, which started out in Spokane County with a prosecutor bringing the Blake case that de-facto legalized drugs, and the Spokane City Council putting an end to it Monday with this legislation.
It remains to be seen what will come of the special session of the Legislature or how this new ordinance will need to be amended to comply with a potential new, statewide, Blake fix.