(The Center Square) – King County has recently announced $25 million in funding for what it is calling a “historic investment” to address racism as a public health crisis.
The funding, which came out of a selection process by a group called the Gathering Collaborative, was awarded to more than 120 nonprofits, community organizations and small businesses throughout the county.
The Gathering Collaborative, conceived of in 2021 and formed in 2022 is, “the result of reimagining a different grants process in partnership with Black and Indigenous communities, and to equitably distribute grant funding to advance economic and racial justice in communities.”
“King County is honored to partner with organizations and businesses that are and have been developing solutions to repair the harms of racism, bringing healing and well-being to Black and Indigenous communities,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine, co-chair of the Racism is a Public Health Crisis effort, in a news release.
The grant opportunity received overwhelming interest, garnering nearly 800 applications requesting in excess of $230 million in funding, nearly ten times the available amount.
“From day one the process of gathering and determining how to distribute $25 million has held special significance that extends beyond the amount of money,” said Dr. Ben Danielson, co-chair of the Racism is a Public Health Crisis effort.
“The Gathering Collaborative focused on bringing healing, social and emotional stability, well-being, and restoration for Black and Indigenous communities so that all people and all communities across King County can thrive,” said the news release states.
It listed “health care, mental health supports, maternal health, and healthy aging” as funded business categories, and “food access, economic justice and resiliency, youth mentoring and support, housing, peer support networks, art, creating healthy and safe spaces in nature, and capacity building for small organizations meeting people’s daily needs” among the issues the funds are meant to address.
“Indigenous communities have been leading and building the resiliency of their communities, despite a lack in resources. We know $25 million is not enough to solve racism, but the hope is this funding begins to break apart the structural racism stemming from settler colonialism that most negatively impacts Indigenous and Black communities,” said Abigail Echo-Hawk, co-chair of the Racism is a Public Health Crisis effort.
Announced on June 11 of 2020 by Constantine and Director of Public Health for Seattle and King County Patty Hayes, the Racism is a Public Health Crisis effort grew out of a declaration by Seattle, the King County Council, and the King County Board of Health.
A full list of the 120 plus organizations that have received grant funding is available on the King County website.