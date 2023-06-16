(The Center Square) – The Burien City Council voted to remove Planning Commission Chair Charles Schaefer from his role for nine allegations, but five commissioners are resigning in protest.
The allegations stem from an incident on March 30 where Schaefer and Burien City Councilmember Cydney Moore acted as private citizens and not as public officials when they shared information with homeless people living outside of the Burien Library and City Hall that led them to move their encampment to a city-owned lot. Camping on city park property is a crime in Burien.
In a heated city council meeting on June 15, Schaefer defended his actions, saying that his conduct did not go against the grounds for removing a commissioner, which are inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance of office.
According to the agenda bill, Schaefer’s accusations include:
Providing false information to unhoused people that they could reside on Burien property.
Causing the unhoused to violate the city’s ordinances by directing or encouraging them to camp on Burien park property.
Interfering with the Burien City Manager's administration of Burien's day-to-day operations.
Failing to avoid the appearance of speaking on behalf of the planning commission or the City of Burien without the council's authorization.
Harming Burien's reputation through his actions, which have created negative media coverage inaccurately alleging that Burien was violating constitutional law and conducting unlawful sweeps.
Failure to immediately notify the city manager or communications manager about something that could impact or reflect negatively on Burien.
Contributing to, or exacerbating the situation that harms Burien's relationships with its partners, including King County and the King County Sheriff's Office.
Taking actions that attempt to undermine or thwart the council's action
Engaged in activity that the council would not permit to be unilaterally performed by staff.
“I acted not only to serve the unhoused community as best as I could, I also tried as best as I could to advise them on how to comply in accordance to city laws and rules,” Schaefer said in the council meeting.
Schaefer was pressed by Burien Deputy Mayor Kevin Schilling for not advising the homeless people to seek King County help or shelters. Schaefer responded saying he supports people receiving long-term help, but they should receive help when they are ready for it.
Discover Burien Executive Director Debra George later stated that all people removed from the encampment were offered services by the Salvation Army and other non-profit service providers.
Schaefer took on the role as the volunteer chair of the city’s Planning Commission last year. It is an unpaid role. He first began volunteering for Burien in 2009.
“Everything [Schaefer] has told people is public knowledge available on our own city website or other government website,” Moore said. “A city official at any capacity should absolutely make sure our constituents are informed of what the laws are.”
Moore is also up for a possible removal for her seat for similar allegations involved with her role in the March 30 event. Actions for the potential removal of Moore was postponed on June 15 for a later date.
Fellow city councilmember Hugo Garcia grew emotional, comparing the city council’s actions to the 2004 teen comedy, Mean Girls.
“We have spent so much of our taxpayers’ money and wasted it,” Garcia said. “We’re here roleplaying ‘Mean Girls’ . . . picking on the resident who has helped the poorest of the poor.”
Councilmembers Garcia and Moore joined fellow councilmember Sarah Moore in voting against the removal of Schaefer from the role of planning commissioner chair. But the motion passed 4 to 3.
On June 16, five members of the Burien Planning Commission sent an email to the city council announcing their immediate resignation in protest.
“We have lost confidence in our city council’s ability to lead,” the email states. “Schaefer fulfilled their need for a scapegoat, and they removed him from his position last night while still refusing to take action to address the homelessness crisis that impacts Burien.”
The Center Square was informed about the email through the B-Town Blog.