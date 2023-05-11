(The Center Square) – State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, is running to be Washington state’s next attorney general in the 2024 election.
During the legislative session that concluded last month, Dhingra – chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee – initially blocked legislation giving police more discretion in engaging in high-speed chases of suspects. She later gave in and helped pass a watered-down version of the bill that seemed to satisfy no one.
“Washington has never had an Attorney General with deep experience in criminal prosecution,” the Senate deputy majority leader said in her Monday announcement. “I began my legal career in the State Attorney General’s Office assisting with Sexually Violent Predator cases, and went on to a two decade career as a King County Deputy Prosecutor. I’ve put domestic abusers and child predators behind bars, prosecuted gun crimes, and confronted the blind spots in our justice system to improve accountability and reduce crime.”
Dhingra was first elected to the state Legislature in 2017 when she won a special election following the death of Republican Sen. Andy Hill. She went on to win a full term in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.
She is likely to be a major player in the May 16 special session called by Gov. Jay Inslee to pass a new drug possession law, something lawmakers failed to do during the 105-day regular session that ended on April 23. Dhingra was a prominent figure in attempting to craft compromise legislation at the session’s end that was rejected by the House of Representatives.
After the state Supreme Court’s 2021 State v. Blake ruling struck down Washington’s felony drug possession law as unconstitutional, lawmakers crafted a temporary fix which made drug possession a misdemeanor. The provisions of that stopgap legislation expire on July 1.
Current Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently announced that he has launched an exploratory bid for the 2024 governor’s race.
Inslee had previously announced he would not be seeking an unprecedent fourth term as Washington’s governor.