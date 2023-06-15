(The Center Square) – A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Seattle from enforcing an anti-graffiti law.
“The ordinance plainly targets expressive speech in a real and substantial way that infringes on plaintiffs’ 1st Amendment right,” wrote U.S. Senior District Judge Marsha J. Pechman in a preliminary injunction. “It has a close-enough nexus to expression that it has a real and substantial threat of censorship.”
Pechman ruled on June 13 the city’s anti-vandalism ordinance was “vague and overbroad.” The Seattle Police Department said on June 14 it would no longer “take action on damage to property” under the order, according to KIRO 7. The Seattle City Attorney’s Office said in a news release the same day it would not file property destruction charges at the time, but would ask Pechman to reconsider.
Pechman issued an order Thursday clarifying the injunction, saying it allows Seattle to enforce property damage laws, but as of today, it bars the city from enforcing laws against property defacement like graffiti, according to KIRO 7.
The current defacement law bans anyone from writing, painting or drawing an inscription, figure or mark on public or private property without permission from its owner or operator.
The order stems from Tucson et al. v. Seattle. According to the injunction, four plaintiffs were writing political messages, some critical of the SPD, with chalk and charcoal on temporary walls outside the department’s East Precinct on Jan. 1, 2021. Officers arrested them for violating the anti-graffiti law.
“Plaintiffs allege that the ordinance was selectively enforced against them because of the views they expressed and that they are currently chilled in their use of chalk to express their views,” the injunction reads.
According to the injunction, the plaintiffs are suing for four claims: 1st Amendment violations, 14th Amendment violations, 4th Amendment violations, and Monell – or monetary recovery – claims.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell dedicated $944,000 of his 2023-2024 proposed budget toward reducing graffiti across the city. Graffiti reports had grown 50% from 2019 to 2021, which saw 19,700 reports.