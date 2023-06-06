(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority recently passed its five-year plan seeking to increase housing stock as a solution to the growing homelessness crisis the county is experiencing.
The plan outlines a three part approach to solve homelessness. This includes system-to-system connections, emphasizing partnering service providers and coordinating the network of service providers throughout King County, according to the agency.
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s plan could potentially cost $11.8 billion to increase housing as a solution to homelessness. This estimate stems from the Washington state Department of Commerce’s projection that 1.1 million new homes will be needed in the next 20 years.
“We know that more than 53,000 people experienced homelessness in 2022 – without a significant change to our community response, modeling indicates this number will grow to nearly 62,000 people by 2028,” the King County Regional Homelessness Authority executive summary stated. “We need to create 18,200 additional temporary housing units by 2027.”
The system-to-system aspect of the three part approach refers to better collaborations across systems including healthcare, housing, public safety, employment and education to prevent homelessness.
The five-year plan seeks to ensure every provider has efficient staffing levels, tools and support to implement best practices. The agency is also coordinating its network of service providers through shared data and accountability, according to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. The agency added that by coordinating with its service providers, it will better ensure services are available across the county for homeless people in need.
In the five-year plan, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority noted that it will optimize its current resources and funding, while identifying additional resources in the future to create “a seamless, effective response system.”
The five-year plan mentions one challenge that may hinder its goals: front-line staff wages. Currently, staff wages average at $19.70 an hour for direct service workers and $24.92 for case managers and advocates. The agency noted that this is “significantly lower than King County’s Median Hourly Income of $40.48, and insufficient compared to the cost of living in our region.” Last year, the agency found that the five largest homelessness service providers in King County had more than 300 vacant positions.
The agency’s 2023 budget is set at $253 million and is expected to increase to around $250 million in 2024.
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority approved its five-year plan on June 2. Later this year, the City of Seattle and King County will vote to decide to continue partnering with the authority to reduce homelessness throughout the region.