(The Center Square) – The stage is set for government transparency to continue being debated during next year’s legislative session in Washington state.
Last week, House Republicans introduced House Bill 1856 that would commission a legislative task force and a study on the establishment of a Washington Office of Transparency Ombuds to streamline access to public records.
“It is the intent of the legislature to reaffirm its commitment to open, transparent, and accountable governance through commissioning a broad-based study on the establishment of the Washington office of transparency ombuds as a nonpartisan and independent agency,” the bill’s intent section reads.
It goes on to say: “The legislature finds that residents of Washington have every right to know how their elected officials and government agencies come to critical decisions which impact their livelihoods so greatly. Barriers to accessing these records only act as a disservice to the public. The legislature further intends to build upon the foundation set by the voters through their adoption of Initiative Measure No. 276, also known as the public records act, by ensuring individuals have an independent advocate holding lawmakers and public agencies accountable as stewards of official public records.”
In 1972, Washington voters passed Initiative 276 by a margin of 72% to 28%. The measure created the Public Records Act that requires most records maintained by state, county, and municipal governments to be made available to the public. I-276 also set up robust disclosure laws regarding who is funding campaigns.
When voters approved I-276 more than 50 years ago, the Public Records Act had only 10 exemptions mostly having to do with personnel issues and real estate transactions.
The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, says the number of exemptions has grown to more than 500, noting that the legal system is the only option a private citizen has in responding to a lawmaker or state agency refusing to comply with a public records request.
According to Abbarno, the current legal system has cost taxpayers and state agencies more than $100 million.
“The Public Records Act process is becoming more complex and costly for both requesters of records and the public agency,” he said in a news release. “And with complexity, records are less accessible, agencies less transparent, and government less accountable. The task force is a positive step for our state to implement a better process for access and adjudication of these record requests.”
HB 1856 calls for the creation of a 12-member Joint Legislative Committee on Transparency, which would be composed of two members of the state House and two members of the state Senate, each appointed by one of the four legislative party leaders.
The chair of the Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee would also serve as chair of the transparency committee.
Other members of the transparency committee would include representatives of media organizations, the governor, the attorney general, and the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee.
Transparency has been an issue during the current legislative session.
Earlier this month, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, a local watchdog organization, scored a win over the state Office of Financial Management when Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson ruled that offers and counteroffers for state employee pay raises are disclosable public records once a deal is reached with the governor and posted online, as opposed to when the budget is signed.
Wilson is set to sign an official order and determine a public records penalty award at another hearing on April 28.
In January, open government activist Arthur West sued over whether lawmakers can claim legislative privilege to withhold records from the Public Records Act. He had originally requested records of how the state was redistricted after the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Washington Coalition for Open Government subsequently filed similar requests, but has not sued for those records.
In 2019, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that legislators are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies under the Public Records Act.
“The people of Washington deserve a more open, transparent, and accountable government, and House Bill 1856 is an important step in that direction,” Abbarno said. “Other states struggle with the same issues and Washington state has an opportunity to be an open government trailblazer.”
Due to the bill’s late introduction – sine die is on Sunday – it’s unlikely to be considered this session.
Abbarno said he plans to meet with other legislators over the summer in preparation for working to pass the bill during the 2024 session.