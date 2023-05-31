(The Center Square) – Former Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich took a couple of losses in the courtroom this week related to his wrongful termination lawsuit against WSU.
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Spokane ruled that Rolovich could not sue WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun or Washington Gov. Jay Inslee when the judge allowed motions to dismiss the two as defendants in Rolovich's lawsuit.
Rolovich, along with four other assistants, had their employment terminated by WSU with cause on Oct. 19th, 2021.
The suit, filed for what Rolovich perceives as wrongful termination due to his refusal to adhere to the recently ended vaccine mandate, was filed in November 2021.
The judge didn't throw out the suit entirely, allowing the portion against WSU to continue.
The important portion of the dispute hinges around two words; with cause.
At the time of his firing, Rolovich was the state's highest-paid employee. Those two words, with cause, mean WSU did not have to buy out his contract. A contract that, at the time, netted him an approximate annual salary of $3 million.
With the lawsuit seeking $25 million in compensatory damages being allowed to continue, it could be some time before Rolovich will see any outcome.
At the time the suit was filed, as previously reported by The Center Square, Rolovich stated that his "sincerely held religious belief" prevented him from complying with the vaccine mandate.
Those beliefs, and the corresponding religious exemption he was denied, are what ultimately led to his termination.
Lawrence Wilson and Ted O'Neil contributed to this report.