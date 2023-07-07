Former Democratic state Sen. Mona Das has announced that she is running to be Washington’s next lands commissioner.
“I’m running to be your next Commissioner of Public Lands,” Das says on her campaign website in making her announcement Thursday morning. “Let me tell you why…here in Washington state we have over 5 million acres of public lands and the Department of Natural Resources is the office that oversees the future of that land. As the head of this office, I will ensure we are using our state lands to fight climate change, protect Washington’s natural heritage for future generations and to modernize state lands to ensure working forests provide a viable economy now and into the future.”
Das was first elected to the state Senate in 2018, representing the 47th Legislative District in southeastern King County. She chose not to run for re-election in 2022.
The former state senator from Kent joins Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Port Angeles, in the race for lands commissioner.
Another possible lands commissioner candidate is King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove, who has said he is seriously considering a bid for the office.
Earlier this year, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announced that she is a candidate for governor in the 2024 election.
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that he will not be seeking an unprecedented fourth term.