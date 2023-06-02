(The Center Square) - Washington Grain Commission board members approved a $8.6 million budget for the 2023-2024 year beginning July 1.
The new budget marks a 10% increase from last year's $7.8 million budget.
Casey Chumrau, commission executive director, said the commission is in a great position to fulfill its mission. She said multiple other states are suffering after multiple years of poor crops.
“Washington state is very fortunate that we have the budget that we have to go out and do the work on behalf of wheat and barley farmers,” she told Capital Press.
Funding comes from a charge on growers of 0.0075% for wheat and 1% for barley net receipts collected at the first point of sale. The commission has already collected nearly $8.4 million, with several weeks remaining in this fiscal year, according to Chumrau.
“It is above our projections,” Chumrau said. “Prices stayed pretty strong during the year and we had much better production in 2022 than we did the previous year.”
Chumrau said 2022 was "a really good revenue year" with "excellent reserves," allowing board members to put extra money into potential special project funds.
This year, the commission expects a "return to average" crop, Chumrau said. This comes after "a rollercoaster couple of years," with a record crop in 2020, the lowest production since the 1960s in 2021 and an above-average crop in 2022.
Regular inflation adjustments impacted the budget, according to Chumrau.
"The message commissioners have heard from their fellow farmers and neighbors is, 'We would rather see the funds in use than accruing interest in some savings account,'" she said.
The commission has $6.75 million in all reserves at this time. The general reserved fund will stay at $5.4 million, to cover office operations, salaries and contractual obligations in case of a crop failure.
The commission will add $150,000 to a marketing reserve fund, raising the committed fund to $1.5 million, equaling a total of $6.9 million in reserves, Chumrau said. Reserves are invested in federal bonds.