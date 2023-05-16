The West Seattle Bridge is seen looking east following an emergency closure several weeks earlier, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Seattle. The bridge, a 590-foot long span that arches 140 feet above the Duwamish Waterway, will remain closed to traffic at least until 2022 because of the prolonged efforts needed to first brace and then repair the cracking concrete main span, the city now predicts. The bridge is the city's busiest with an average of 100,000 vehicles and 25,000 transit riders daily before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically decreased traffic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)