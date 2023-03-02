(The Center Square) – The Bellevue Fire Department is joining the Redmond Fire Department in purchasing an electric-powered fire engine.
The Bellevue City Council authorized a $649,000 grant the city was awarded through the Washington state Clean Diesel and Volkswagen Settlement Grant programs. The grant will cover up to 25% of the cost of the Pierce Volterra electric fire engine with delivery anticipated in 2025 or 2026 due to every Volterra electric engine being built to order, according to the city.
“Adding an electric fire engine to the fleet directly aligns with the implementation of our Sustainable Bellevue plan, which we’re accelerating this year,” Bellevue Sustainability Program Manager Ana Hagerup said in a statement. “Trading an older diesel model for a zero-emission fire engine puts us on the path to achieve the city's fleet electrification targets and goal to reduce local carbon emissions by 80% by 2050.”
The Sustainable Bellevue plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, increase electric vehicle infrastructure, increase energy efficiency through home energy retrofits and form partnerships to plant 75,000 trees over the next 30 years, among other initiatives.
Bellevue and Redmond will be the first two agencies in Washington state to have an electric fire engine when they are available, as well as among the first few in the country.
“The Bellevue Fire Department looks forward to being a leader, not only in the state, but in the nation, by demonstrating the efficiency of a more environmentally-friendly fire engine without sacrificing safety or performance,” Fire Chief Jay Hagen said.
The Washington state Department of Ecology is using money that the state received from Volkswagen to settle violations of the state and federal Clean Air Acts in 2016. The total the car manufacturer paid to Washington state was $141 million. Volkswagen ultimately agreed to pay $14.7 billion for its role in developing and installing computer programs into its diesel cars that the company marketed as “clean diesel,” but deceived emissions tests, according to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Between 2009 and 2015, more than 20,000 of the vehicles were sold in Washington.