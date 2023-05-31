(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Library District is weeks away from project completion in their partnership with Spokane Valley to build a new $15 million library.
“I won’t bury the lede, but we are 19 days out from opening June 17th,” said Patrick Roewe, executive director of the Spokane County Library District in a meeting with the Spokane Valley City Council late on Tuesday evening.
The land for the new facility rests on 8.26 acres of property purchased in 2012 by the City of Spokane Valley for expansion of Balfour Park. The library district entered into an interlocal agreement with the city to purchase 2.82 acres of that plot for a library expansion, pending funding.
The issue was taken to voters in an April 2014 ballot initiative that, despite getting 55% of the vote in favor, did not rise to the 60% supermajority needed to fund the project.
A second attempt was made in August of 2015, garnering 57% of the vote but again ultimately failing.
In 2017 the interlocal agreement between Spokane Valley and the Library District was at the five-year mark, and the option was taken by both parties to extend the agreement for another five years.
“Fast forward to 2020, and we developed a new funding plan that did not require a bond vote to fund construction. The pandemic was clarifying in that sense, where we just thought [a bond vote] was a non-starter,” said Roewe.
“With regards to project funding, the key message is no new taxes,” he continued.
Funding for the $15 million project was found through other already existing means.
Additionally, the Library Foundation of Spokane County launched a capital campaign to fund the project through private giving, which has raised $268,198 to date. This campaign will continue after the new facility is opened, with benefits to donors such as engraved pavers and benches with dedication text.
Another key component to the funding is a $9 million dollar loan from the Washington State Treasurers LOCAL program, announced last spring.
There was also a $2 million dollar grant from the state, and $2.7 million in funds from the Spokane County Library District’s own reserve.
“It comes out to about $500 per square foot after all is said and done,” said Rowe speaking of the 28,000 square foot facility, which is 30% larger than the existing library.
Roewe assured the council that 100% of the library’s physical collection will make the move to the new facility.
More information about the closure period for the existing facility and the June 17th grand opening of the new library can be found on the district’s website.