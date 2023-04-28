(The Center Square) – King County has launched a survey for residents to provide input on priority services amidst budget cuts from a projected $100 revenue shortfall in 2025-2026.
To address the deficit in the next biennial budget and to provide time for affected programs to wind down, King County will be considering a budget in the fall that will include cuts to general fund programs. King County Executive Dow Constantine blames Washington state’s “arbitrary 1% limit on property tax collections,” which has not been updated in 20 years.
The initiative was passed in 2001 to limit property tax increases to 1%.
Since the cap was instituted, Washington counties do not have the ability to impose business and utility taxes, unlike cities and the state. County officials say this limit does not coincide with King County’s population growing 30%, while consumer prices have increased 70% since 2001. Inflation since the COVID-19 pandemic has been as high as 9.5%. According to the county, property tax collections have grown only an average of 2.7% in recent years.
Constantine said general government functions such as elections, property assessments, human resources, county council agencies and his own department cannot be eliminated, but will face budget reductions later this fall. Most of the county’s general fund goes towards programs such as jail, public defense, courts and prosecution. These programs are mandated by the State of Washington and federal law.
Discretionary programs including public health clinics, services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, job training services, support for small farmers and forest owners and King County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives in unincorporated and rural communities face potential elimination.
“No enterprise, public or private, can be expected to provide the same services year after year with revenues arbitrarily capped below the increasing cost of doing business,” Constantine said in a statement. “These cuts will have real impacts on our residents, but we are left with no other choice given the legislature’s inaction.”
The survey is meant to help Constantine and the King County Council better understand which programs are most valued by residents. Community members can provide input through the survey through May 18.
The budget proposal will also consider other factors such as the number of people served by a program, collective bargaining agreements and legal obligations.