King County Executive Dow Constantine cups his hand to his ear to better hear a question as he keeps his distance during a news conference at a field hospital for coronavirus patients built on a soccer field Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline, Wash. The 140-bed Shoreline COVID-19 Assessment and Recovery center will provide assessment and recovery care for individuals who are not able to recover in their own homes or do not have a home, and provide space for hospitals to discharge non-emergency COVID cases, freeing up hospital space for those with acute needs. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)