(The Center Square) – With the recent passage of the "Blake fix" by the Washington State Legislature, Mayor Nadine Woodward took to Twitter Wednesday to highlight what she called Spokane's "leadership role in new drug laws."
"We asked other mayors around the state to join us in pushing for a common-sense solution that sets clear expectations by balancing accountability to community safety and compassion for the individual struggling with addiction. We sent a strong message on behalf of everyone who lives, recreates, attends school, or otherwise enjoys our cities and the Legislature responded," said Mayor Woodward, after calling the current state of affairs a drug crisis and praising the legislation for putting up tougher boundaries and prioritizing public health and safety.
The "We" Woodward was referencing in that statement was the 27 other mayors across Washington state who signed a letter she penned to the state Legislature asking for something very near what was delivered on Tuesday with the signing into law of the Blake fix by Governor Jay Inslee.
"Everyone got something and no one got everything. This is what working together looks like. Spokane took a strong leadership role in setting that example. The local ordinance we pushed for as a community and the City Council adopted looks a lot like what the state Legislature passed," Woodward concluded in her statement, touting Spokane's role in the process.
The region was also involved at the start of the process, in a case brought by a Spokane County prosecutor that eventually made it to the state Supreme Court. The case involving Shannon Blake of Spokane eventually resulted in a statewide ruling that simple possession was not enough for a conviction under state drug laws at the time.
This had the added effect of making all drug laws unconstitutional, essentially legalizing possession and use statewide.
The local ordinance was passed by the Spokane City Council on May 9th in a unanimous vote, as previously reported by The Center Square. Because the ordinance passed as an emergency measure, it took effect immediately and would almost certainly need to be revisited to bring it in line with the new state law.
It is expected the Blake fix will be a topic of discussion at Monday's City Council meeting.
Brett Davis contributed to this report.