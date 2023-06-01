(The Center Square) – A survey released by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen shows 75% of Seattle residents polled support a 1% tax on new construction.
“Seattle may consider imposing fees on new real estate development projects to help pay for the city’s growing needs for transportation infrastructure,” said the survey, before going on to ask, “Would you support or oppose these transportation impact fees on new real estate developments to help pay for transportation infrastructure?”
The example given was a $1000 fee per $100,000 valuation on new construction projects.
The results to the question about the impact fee ranked as follows;
- 42% - Strongly Support
- 33% - Support
- 18% - Oppose
- 7% - Not sure
According to RCW Title 82 Chapter 02 Section 090 Subsection 3, an impact fee is defined as “a payment of money imposed upon development as a condition of development approval to pay for public facilities needed to serve new growth and development” before going on to define the reasonableness of said fees, and explicitly mention they’re not to be construed with building permit or application fees.
“I believe City Hall can hear Seattle residents more clearly and frequently with professional surveys that gather statistically valid input to cut through social media echo chambers and go beyond paid lobbyists and interest groups,” said Councilmember Pedersen.
In a news release accompanying the survey’s announcement, it was noted that nearly 70 other Washington cities already have impact fees associated with new developments.
“Seattle’s lack of impact fees makes it a regressive outlier,” the news release went on to say.
Another interesting outlier from the survey was Seattle’s bridge health, which the respondents perceive as needing work.
When answering the question “Do you think the Mayor and the Seattle Department of Transportation should do more to fix Seattle’s worst bridges this year or should they wait until they have additional data on all bridges?” an overwhelming 73% of respondents answered “Fix Bridges this Year” as compared to 21% responding “Wait for More Data” with the remaining 6% responding “Not Sure.”
Councilmember Pedersen wants to do his part to enable what residents asked for in the survey.
“As Chair of the City’s Transportation Committee, I remain committed to Seattle’s Vision Zero safety goals to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in addition to pursuing other priorities called for by Seattle residents,” said Pedersen.
The survey was conducted from May 5th to May 13th of 2023, and respondents also answered demographic questions such as age, gender, race, income, etc. along with the survey questions. It consisted of 1000 respondents, including 500 live interviews.
A tabulated PDF with the full survey results can be found on Councilmember Pedersen’s website.