(The Center Square) – The Washington Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a Kelso-based gun store for allegedly selling gun magazines that carry more than 10 rounds, which are banned under state law.
The lawsuit filed in Cowlitz County Superior Court alleges that Gator’s Custom Guns illegally sold magazines deemed to be “high capacity” under a state law that took effect in July 2022. The lawsuit alleges that the gun store attempted to sell more than 11,400 banned magazines, and unknowingly sold five to undercover investigators on two separate occasions.
“Our sweep continues to show that an overwhelming majority of gun retailers in Washington are doing the right thing and complying with the law,” Ferguson said in a news release. “In contrast, Gator’s Custom Guns intentionally built a retail stockpile that exceeds anything my office has seen since the ban went into effect. My office will continue to enforce this common-sense law.”
The lawsuit seeks to compel the gun store to destroy or return its inventory of banned magazines and civil penalties for violating the Consumer Protection Act.
The lawsuit is the second time the AGO has sued a gun store for violating the 2022 state law, the first one against Federal Way Discount Guns after it also sold “high capacity” magazines to undercover investigators. In April, King County Superior Court granted the AGO a partial summary judgement against Federal Way Discount Guns.
Another gun store found violating the state law last year was Lakewood-based WGS Guns, which led to it being fined $15,000 in civil penalties.