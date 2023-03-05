(The Center Square) – Anglers in the Evergreen State fishing for salmon or steelhead just received a new set of location specific quota changes by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Going into effect on March 16, the rule changes consist of one reduction in catch quota, and one season extension.
First the quota reduction.
The salmon daily limit for Wind River has been reduced to one adult hatchery fish, with all others hooked to be released.
The affected area is defined as the area from the buoy marked mouth of the river south of the Highway 14 bridge until 800 yards before the Carson National Fish Hatchery.
The reason given in the news release for the rule change is to help “meet broodstock collection goals at Carson National Fish Hatchery.”
Effective dates are from March 16, 2023 until further notice.
Second, the season has been extended for hatchery steelhead on Salmon Creek in Clark County to give anglers extra time to harvest these hatchery steelhead.
The affected area is defined as the mouth of Salmon Creek until the 182nd Avenue Bridge.
Effective dates are March 16 through May 26, 2023. This applies to hatchery steelhead only.
The rule change notes “The hatchery steelhead daily limit during this period is 3 fish; minimum size 20 [inches].”
Both announcements note that anglers “must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery.”
Anglers can check the WDFW emergency fishing and shellfishing rules page for current updates.