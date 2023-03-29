(The Center Square) – On a 7-2 vote Tuesday evening, the Washington State House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee during executive session gave a do-pass recommendation to legislation that would loosen restrictions for police to engage in vehicular pursuits of criminals.
Engrossed Senate Bill 5352 would allow police pursuits of those suspected of committing the most serious crimes, including a violent offense, a sex offense, domestic violence-related offenses, driving under the influence, and trying to escape arrest.
The legislation was passed with two amendments rolled into the bill: one would require a pursuing officer in a jurisdiction with fewer than 15 – rather than 10 – commissioned officers to request the on-call supervisor be notified of the pursuit, and the other would require officers to have training regarding whether it is safer to pursue a suspect or safer not to pursue a suspect.
Earlier this month, Engrossed Senate Bill 5352 unexpectedly passed the Senate when Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee, offered up the bill after having previously stated she would not hear the bill in her committee.
Companion legislation in the form of Substitute House Bill 1363 had been making its way through the House but did not receive a floor vote count before the cut-off deadline to get a bill out of its chamber of origin.
Prior to the final vote on advancing ESB 5352 out of the House House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, lawmakers explained their reasons for how they planned to vote.
Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, ranking minority member on the community, said she planned to vote for what she characterized as a watered down bill.
“We can do better than this, right?” she asked. “I think that what we have out there is a product – even this – that isn’t good enough for the people of Washington state, and we’ll move it today, hopefully, and we’ll continue the discussion throughout the end of session and then hopefully through interim by trying to gather more data and trying to talk and hear each other, not just listen but actually hear what we say.”
Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, explained her reasoning for her intention to vote against the bill.
“I’m really concerned about the lives that are currently being lost, that will be lost from this,” she said. “Both the subject of pursuits, bystanders, passengers and law enforcement as well who are losing their lives.”
There is not enough information, she said, to warrant passing ESB 5352 and characterized implementation of the 2021 law requiring officers to need probable cause to arrest someone before initiating a pursuit, rather than reasonable suspicion, as the problem and not the law itself.
Since the 2021 law went into effect, there has been a marked increase in people fleeing from the police and auto thefts.
“And I worry at the end of the day that we may be choosing politics over people,” Farivar said.
There was no public hearing at the executive session, but Amber Goldade was present for the proceedings.
Goldade’s 12-year-old daughter, Immaculee, was killed in January 2022 in a hit-and-run crash in Midland by a man who had stolen a flatbed pickup truck. The younger Goldade’s best friend was with her at the time and was injured in the crash.
She contends that if police had been able to pursue the man, he could have been caught and put back in jail, preventing her daughter’s death.
“This is the last chance for our legislators to return the bill to its original form,” Goldade said in a news release prior to the executive session. “The current gutted version of SB 5352 is weak and would not have saved the life of my daughter.”
She concluded, “I am asking all legislators who care about public safety to please return the bill to its original version so that more kids don’t get killed.”