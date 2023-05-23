(The Center Square) – Snohomish County continues its utilization of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars with $8 million for five capital projects that increase behavioral health and substance abuse treatment capacity.
The five projects are anticipated to serve at least 440 more people per year. County officials said in a press release that the increased capacity could potentially “serve thousands.”
Families and youth will be the focus of the funded projects. Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said that the county’s discussions with communities found a consistent agreement around the need to expand affordable behavioral health capacity across the region.
“The isolation and disruption caused by the pandemic have undoubtedly worsened challenges related to behavioral health across Snohomish County and the country,” Somers said in a statement. “Ultimately, we need a significant influx of state and federal dollars to address these multifaceted and complex issues.”
Approximately $7.8 million for awarded projects originate from submissions to the county’s Behavioral Health Facilities Notice of Funding Availability.
The Evergreen Manor Family Center received the largest portion of funding with $2.9 million to complete the facility. It will provide long-term housing and behavioral health treatment for opioid-dependent pregnant and parenting women and their children. The facility will serve 200 mothers and children annually and will accommodate homeless mothers with multiple children to keep families intact and enable all family members to receive specialized services.
Volunteers of America Western Washington is being awarded $1.6 million for its larger Lynnwood Neighborhood Center project. The center will be dedicated to behavioral health services providing 40 appointments for counseling per day.
The Edmonds School District will support a school-based health center at Meadowdale High School to provide behavioral health services for students with $1.8 million.
Housing Hope will construct a designated behavioral health space within its Tomorrow’s Hope Child Development Center with $1.5 million from Snohomish County. The organization expects that services will be able to serve 60 children and caregivers per year.
Pioneer Human Services is being awarded $250,000 for its operation of the North Sound Behavioral Health inpatient treatment facility.