(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council approved two separate ordinances, both passing by unanimous 7-0 votes, that allocated an additional $2.3 million in funding to the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Grant Fund.
The first ordinance, C36384, amounted to $335,296, which came from a United States Department of the Treasury program known as Emergency Rental Assistance 2, and is to be used “solely to be used to prevent evictions by paying rental arrears, current due rent, future rent, utilities, and home energy costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.“
Ordinance number two, C36385, accounted for the bulk of the funds totaling exactly $2 million. The source of those funds was from the state, as opposed to federal dollars. It was part of the Department of Commerce Eviction Rent Assistance Program 2.0. A similar restriction in usage accompanied that funding, which is “solely to be used to continue to prevent evictions by paying rental arrears, current due rent, future rent, utilities and home energy costs, and other housing costs for eligible households due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The lone public testimony was resident Antone Velone, who spoke in support of both ordinances saying “I support this emergency rental assistance. It’s not their fault, the people who fall through the cracks. If you have a job, you’re fortunate, you’re lucky.”
The vote was quick, with little comment from Council. Attending virtually from Philadelphia, Councilmember Jonathan Bingle was first to cast two successive votes in favor of the ordinances, followed shortly by unanimous approval from the rest of his fellow councilmembers voting in chambers.
Once passed, both ordinances took effect immediately, instantly topping off the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Grant Fund with an additional $2.3 million.
The money will be distributed by the city’s rental assistance provider partners to disburse funds to landlords or tenants alike on an as-needed basis.