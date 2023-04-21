(The Center Square) – Seattle’s recently passed $10 late-fee cap on rent may cause overall monthly rent to increase and hurt small housing providers.
The Rental Housing Association of Washington Executive Director Sean Flynn told The Center Square that the $10 late-fee cap could result in renters not having an incentive to pay their rent on time. In turn, that creates more risks for landlords, where they will have to use their own money or other tenants’ rent to pay for operating expenses.
“What you have to understand about small housing providers is that we’re risk-averse people,” Flynn said to The Center Square in a phone call. “When you make [the business] more risky, people want to leave.”
By seeing more of the “mom-and-pop” housing providers sell, the lack of affordable housing worsens, according to Flynn.
The passed legislation sponsored by City Councilmember Kshama Sawant cited that while many Seattle landlords do not charge punishing late fees, many treat late fees as yet another opportunity to exploit their renters. However, Flynn said housing providers generally charge $5 to $10 a day in late-fees following a five-day grace period that is required in Washington state law.
Flynn added that a number of small rental housing providers typically use revenue as an investment for retirement and their children’s college fund, while working other jobs.
Prior to the passed late-fee cap, Seattle City Councilmembers Sara Nelson, Andrew Lewis and Debora Juarez voted in favor of an amendment that changed the originally proposed $10 late-fee cap to a sliding scale of the lesser of 1.5% of the monthly rent or $50 at max. However, Sawant’s counter-amendment returning the cap to $10 was approved after a heated debate.
Flynn said the $50 cap was more palatable, but it would have been better for landlords to not have one. This is due to the late-fee cap not incentivizing renters to pay on time.
“What people misunderstand about small housing providers is that we don’t want to collect fees, we want to collect rent,” Flynn said. “Collecting a late-fee of even a few hundred dollars is a real pain in the tuchus.”