(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is receiving $16 million in federal grants towards projects that aim to reduce wait times for security screenings.
Specifically, the project will relocate its Transportation Security Administration checkpoint from the upstairs departures area to the downstairs arrival area. The awarded grant dollars will fund 65% of the anticipated $24.6 million cost of the project, according to a statement from U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Patty Murray (D-WA).
By moving the security checkpoint to the downstairs arrival area, Sea-Tac officials believe it will be more convenient for passengers who arrive on foot or via bus. The Sea-Tac International Airport is one of the country’s top 10 busiest airports. It surpassed 50 million passengers in 2019.
“By relocating checkpoint one and adding two more screening lanes, Sea-Tac will increase their capacity to screen 940 passengers per hour,” Sen. Cantwell said in a statement. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris Infrastructure Law, this grant will improve the flow of passengers and minimize the likelihood of bottlenecks – ultimately reducing the amount of time spent standing in line for the tens of million travelers who pass through Sea-Tac each year.”
The Sea-Tac Airport plans to have over $4.6 billion dedicated to renovations and improvements throughout the facility over the next five years, according to the Seattle Port Media Relations Manager Perry Cooper.
“Always something going on here as we’re constantly working to improve the customer experience,” Cooper said to The Center Square in an email.
Sea-Tac Airport joins the Spokane and Pullman-Moscow International Airports in receiving grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program. The three airports received a total of $37.3 million.