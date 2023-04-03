(The Center Square) – A local watchdog organization scored a public records win over the Washington state Office of Financial Management when a Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled that offers and counteroffers for state employee pay raises are disclosable public records once a deal is reached with the governor and posted online, as opposed to when the budget is signed.
Judge Mary Sue Wilson will sign an official order and determine a public records penalty award at another hearing later this month.
“The judge made an oral ruling in court Friday finding that OFM violated the public records act and awarding costs and fees and a penalty of $6 per day, but reserving on the amount until Friday, April 28,” Citizen Action Defense Fund Executive Director Jackson Maynard, who also served as counsel on the case, told The Center Square in an email. “We are working on a draft order that we will see if the state will agree to and then will submit it to her on or before that date. The costs and fees alone will likely be in the tens of thousands of dollars.”
He continued, “Once that order is signed each side will have 30 days to appeal if that's what they want to do. We haven't made a decision on appealing yet but appealing carries pretty big risks for both sides.”
The lawsuit, regarding negotiations between the Washington Federation of State Employees and the Governor’s Office, was filed in December “for failing to provide public records in connection with the Governor’s ‘secret’ negotiations with public sector employee unions last year that led to biennial agreements with $997 million in increased salary and benefits for state employees,” according a Friday news release put out by the CADF.
The Center Square reached out to the office of Gov. Jay Inslee for comment on the decision.
“Our legal counsel weren’t involved in the case and have not yet reviewed the ruling,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said in an email. He added that The Center Square should seek comment from OFM
“I would reach out to OFM for comment,” he said. “The [CADF] press release hypes the governor’s office – for clicks, one can presume – but the lawsuit was against OFM, not the governor’s office.”
The Center Square asked OFM for a comment but did not hear back before publication of this story.
According to the Revised Code of Washington 41.80.010 (1), “For the purpose of negotiating collective bargaining agreements under this chapter, the employer shall be represented by the governor or governor's designee, except as provided for institutions of higher education in subsection (4) of this section.”