(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Al French announced on his Facebook page his appointment to the Washington State Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board, or FMSIB, by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Appointed by the governor with “acknowledgement of the special trust and confidence in [his] integrity, diligence, and discretion,” Tuesday, French will serve just over three years on the board until his term ends on June 30 2026.
Following a career as “businessman, architect, real estate broker, investment consultant, and developer in the Pacific Northwest,” French was elected to two terms on the Spokane City Council, and is currently serving his fourth term as Spokane County Commissioner.
French currently serves on the state County Road Administration Board and the state Transportation Improvement Board. With the addition of the FMSIB to his portfolio, French will be the only board member to serve across all three commissions.
“I’m excited for this opportunity, because I’ll gain a complete perspective about the issues facing freight mobility in our state, which will in turn allow me to be a better advocate for the needs of our community,” said French in a statement from his office announcing the appointment.
Currently three of the eight active FMSIB projects are located in Spokane County, with a total budget of over $31.6 million across all projects.
It’s possible Inslee was extending an olive branch by bringing French, a Republican who recently trolled the governor with a picture of a hearse to protest the slow state funding for the North Spokane Corridor project as reported by The Center Square, to shake things up on the FMSIB. With the most recent project start date of 2018, the board seemingly has gotten little done in the past four years.
In its presentation to the Washington State Transportation Commission May of 2022, the FMSIB listed one of four legislative priorities as “Lift restrictions on FMSIB projects, going on for four years now.” The very next slide cited an “Unprecedented Lack of Bipartisanship” and “Lack of Eastern Washington Projects.”