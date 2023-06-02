(The Center Square) - High city Parks and Recreation spending drove Seattle to its ranking as the eighth best parks system in the country, according to the Trust for Public Land.
The new ParkScore index results mark Seattle’s third consecutive placement in the top 10.
“The quality of our parks is a reflection of our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities – Seattle Parks and Recreation’s place as a Top 8 nationally ranked system is a recognition that our parks are unique and truly impactful assets for our city,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a news release. “Our focus remains on investing in and maintaining our parks, ensuring they are safe, welcoming places for kids, families, and communities.”
The TPL index compares the 100 most populated cities in the United States according to five categories: access, investment, amenities, acreage and equity.
Seattle scored 100 out of 100 points in the investment category, which indicates the relative financial health of a city’s park system.
The city of Seattle spends a total of $329 per capita each year on publicly accessible parks and recreation, which is among the highest for this category.
This spending tops many of the cities which beat Seattle for best parks. First place winner Washington, D.C., only spends $259 per capita on parks. St. Paul, Minnesota, which ranks second, spends $246 per capita, third-place holder Minneapolis, Minnesota, spends $312 per capita, and fourth-place winner Irvine, California, spends $284 per capita.
Seattle scored 98 out of 100 points in the access category. The access score indicates the percentage of a city’s residents that live within a walkable half-mile of a park, and 99% of Seattle’s population lives this close to a park.
“Seattle is a city of natural beauty, made even more special by the dedicated work of park partners and professionals,” Harrell said. “Thank you to the Trust for Public Land for this honor and acknowledgement of our shining park system.”
Other cities preceding Seattle in the ranking include Arlington, Virginia; Cincinnati, Ohio; and San Francisco, California.