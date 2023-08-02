(The Center Square) – Initial results of the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy renewal show 70% of collected votes in favor of approval.
The property tax levy would be assessed at 10 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, and is estimated to cost approximately $84 per year for a median-priced King County home in 2024, according to the county council. Property owners are expected to pay $17 more per year than what they are already paying for the current Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy, which expires at the end of 2023.
As the levy leans towards an approval out of the Aug. 1 primary election, voters can expect the property tax to generate $581 million over its six-year lifespan. Revenue would go towards programs that help veterans and seniors transition to affordable housing, provide access to job training and employment services, access emergency financial assistance, obtain domestic violence advocacy and receive behavioral health treatment.
The county indicated that it would allocate 30% of revenue funds for veterans and military service members; 30% for seniors and caregivers; and 30% for resilient communities. The leftover 10% would go to Regional Impact Initiatives, which fund health and human services for issues that affect all three priority populations.
"King County’s veterans and seniors have contributed so much to our community, and since 2005 the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy has helped people and families across the region,” Constantine said in a statement. "I am optimistic about the early results tonight and appreciate the voters’ support for continuing our commitment to the veterans, seniors and resilient communities here in King County."
The King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy was approved by voters three times since first proposed as a new property tax in 2005.
Since the levy was last approved by county voters in 2018, over 27,000 veterans and service members were served through the levy. The county estimates this has contributed to a 40% reduction in veteran homelessness.
Constantine is expected to prepare a more detailed implementation plan with levy dollars by Oct. 31, 2023.