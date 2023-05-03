(The Center Square) – The King County Council has endorsed the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy renewal proposal, now leaving county voters to determine the levy renewal’s passage in the August 2023 primary election.
If passed by county voters, the property tax levy would be assessed at 10 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, and is estimated to cost approximately $84 per year for a median-priced King County home in 2024, according to the county council.
King County estimates that the six-year levy would generate $581 million. Revenue would go towards programs that help veterans and seniors transition to affordable housing, provide access to job training and employment services, access emergency financial assistance, obtain domestic violence advocacy and receive behavioral health treatment.
The Center Square previously reported that the county’s goal for the levy would be to increase funding for permanent supportive housing for veterans and for senior centers; continue work to reduce veteran homelessness; and maintain access to mental health support for veterans and seniors.
King County Executive said he looks forward to voters having a say in passing the levy and thanked the King County Council for endorsing the renewal.
“Through this levy, we can continue to meet veterans’ basic needs, build connections among seniors, and support housing affordability, healthy living and financial stability across communities,” Constantine said in a statement following the proposal’s approval by the council.
According to a fiscal note from the county, the levy would generate approximately $86.5 million in its first fiscal year. The following fiscal year, revenue is expected to jump to $183.3 million. The King County Department of Community and Human Services would utilize the funds, splitting the majority of funds evenly towards veterans and senior services, as well as “resilient communities.”
If the levy passes, Constantine is expected to prepare a more detailed implementation plan by Oct. 31, 2023.