(The Center Square) – Nine weeks remain to claim the $531,000 available through the City of Spokane’s 2023 Cultural Event Incentive Grant program.
The grant sizes range from $3,750 - $25,000 per grant, meaning as many as twenty one organizations could be eligible for the full $25,000, applications for which are due on Wednesday May 24 by close of business.
That money is “meant to expand access for all residents to a wide range of cultural experiences, support the resilience and sustainability of cultural events, and enhance the city’s overall cultural environment,” according to a news release put out by the city Monday.
Eligible applicants must be registered as non-profit tax exempt entities and host an event within the Spokane city limits in the 2023 calendar year.
The total of the grant application may not exceed 75% of the expenses associated with the event.
Funds for this program come from the over $80 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the city during the COVID pandemic.
Meant to “fund initiatives that will remedy the damage caused by the pandemic with investments that will support future growth,” the framework for allocating those funds was adopted in resolution 2021-0045 on June 7th 2021 by unanimous vote of the Spokane City Council, excluding one absent council member.
More information pertaining to fund allocation, including the 12 ordinances already passed by the council allocating funds, can be found on the city’s ARPA website.
For those looking to apply for funding, there is an “optional but encouraged” grant writing workshop being held by the city on Wednesday, April 12, 1 – 3:00 p.m. at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park.
The event will also be held virtually, with more information available in the city’s news release.