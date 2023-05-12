(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma announced it will use $330,000 in federal grant dollars to provide technical assistance in the areas of financial and digital literacy for small businesses at no charge.
This service helps the city continue its efforts to build an “entrepreneurial ecosystem” amongst its local businesses.
The $330,000 in funds stem from a federal grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“Small and micro businesses are vital to the overall health of our local business community, and we need to boost the complexity of technical assistance they get in these key areas that are going to be critical to their future success,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement. “This added support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and other agency partners strengthens our efforts to ensure our businesses have the skills they need to grow and thrive.”
Two organizations will split the funds to provide technical assistance to eligible businesses: King’s Dream Business Consulting and Revby Digital Marketing.
King’s Dream Business will provide consulting sessions with Tacoma-based small businesses online and in person through its “Keep it Local Tacoma” program. The organization will focus on businesses that are woman-owned and stem from the Black, Indigenous and people of color community.
Revby Digital Marketing’s capacity building program will conduct one-on-one technical coaching sessions with small-businesses as well. Through this program, participants will be shown how to establish or strengthen their web presence with point-of-sale implementation.
The City of Tacoma expects small-businesses to emerge from the program “with a better grasp of how to craft a strong content plan and develop or enhance their digital marketing strategy,” according to a press release.
Applicants for King’s Dream Business’s program can apply through May 31. Applications for Revby Digital Marketing’s program will run through May 29. The programs run through August 2023.