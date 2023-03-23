(The Center Square) – There is yet another contender running for Spokane City Council in District 2.
With councilwoman Lori Kinnear having reached her term limit, two candidates had announced bids for the open seat.
First, Paul Dillon, current vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said he’d be stepping away from the role to avoid conflicts of interest as he runs for the position.
Second, Cyndi Donahue announced her candidacy earlier this week, as reported by The Center Square.
After a local mother and educator threw her hat in the ring Wednesday, the count is up to three.
“I’m a mom of two young kids and I want them to enjoy and feel safe walking down the street, playing in the parks, and exploring downtown,” said Katey Treloar in a news release announcing her candidacy. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”
She continued, “Spokane has changed and not for the better. That’s why I’m running for City Council, because I can no longer ignore the issues negatively impacting our city.”
The release went on to highlight issues Trelor hopes to address if elected, including “homelessness, affordable housing, and public safety, mental health and addiction resources.” She promises to “proactively look for and implement common sense solutions.”
“Crime is at an all-time high, more people are sleeping on the streets than ever before, and housing is no longer affordable,” Treloar said. “We don’t need more politicians at City Hall. I am an educator and mom who will dig deep into the issues and find the solutions that our Council has ignored for years.”
Treloar received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Gonzaga University, after which she spent 9 years as a teacher.
She also helped start the local nonprofit Bite-2-Go, whose mission is to help hungry kids when they are not in school.
In other District 2 news, councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson announced she’d be seeking election for council president with the backing of current president Breean Beggs, as previously reported by The Center Square.
If Wlikerson wins the seat, she would have to vacate her current seat which isn’t up until the following election cycle. The next council would choose her replacement.