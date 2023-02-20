(The Center Square) – Snohomish County has supported over 2,600 Afghan and Ukranian refugees since October, 2021 as a result of global conflicts.
Out of the approximately 2,600 refugees, more than 1,000 received support to achieve employment, according to statistics provided by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. At least 425 Afghan and Ukranian families secured long-term housing in the county as well.
Overall, more than 9,000 referrals were made to services such as medical and dental, employment, legal services and child care and early development services, as well as English literacy.
“For decades, Snohomish County has been a welcoming home for families fleeing conflict zones and repression,” Somers said in a statement. “As a nation founded by immigrants and refugees and as a caring community, we will continue to do all we can to help these new neighbors access needed services and supports in our county.”
In August 2021, Somers’s office implemented an assistance program offering a means to quickly re-settle Afghans and ensure their service to the U.S. was honored. According to Somers, Snohomish County has a significant military presence with a number of resident veterans who had served in Afghanistan, and a longstanding Afghan-American community. This deemed the county a natural destination for those who had served the U.S. in Afghanistan.
The program expanded to include Ukrainian refugees following the Russia invasion in February 2022.
The county’s refugee efforts are funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Snohomish County Human Services contracts with Volunteers of America Western Washington and Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest using the federal dollars to provide services including transportation, temporary and long-term housing, rent assistance, employment assistance and school enrollment.
“These resources will help refugees integrate into our communities and create stability during a time of great uncertainty for these families,” said Vice Chair Nate Nehring.
Snohomish County did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment on how much American Rescue Plan Act dollars were used for refugee services.