(The Center Square) – A recently approved loan agreement by the King County Council will help save county ratepayers $83.5 million in interest costs.
The $165.3 million in low-interest loans will go towards the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for a water quality project along the Lake Washington Ship Canal and the Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station. The two projects both plan to reduce stormwater pollution.
“Our strong track record in financial management allows us to secure excellent financing options including these low-interest loans,” Wastewater Treatment Division Director Kamuron Gurol said in a statement. “This helps get the most mileage we can out of these projects while lowering the burden on ratepayers.”
The loans stem from the Washington state Department of Ecology’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which seeks projects that benefit water quality.
The Lake Washington Ship Canal Water Quality Project is a partnership between King County and the City of Seattle Public Utilities that plans to prevent an average of 75 million gallons of polluted stormwater and wastewater from flowing into the canal, Salmon Bay and Lake Union each year, according to the King County Natural Resources and Parks.
The $275 million Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station began operations in late 2022. It treats up to 70 million gallons of combined stormwater and wastewater per day during heavy storms to better protect the Duwamish River and Puget Sound.
King County deems polluted stormwater as one of its biggest threats to water quality. During occasions of heavy rainfall, stormwater carries toxics like motor oil, pesticides, fertilizer and pet waste, directly into nearby streams, rivers and the Puget Sound.
The county says polluted stormwater is contributing to the dramatic decline in native salmon and threatening southern resident orcas.