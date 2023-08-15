(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Transportation is set to place traffic cameras in three sections of the city to evaluate cars illegally driving in bus-only lanes, or blocking crosswalks and intersections.
The department expects to install the cameras at the three identified locations at the beginning of September once approved by City Council. Drivers would be given a 30-day notice to allow them to adjust to the new regulations.
First-time violators would be given a warning. If there is a second offense, drivers would be mailed a $75 ticket.
According to a fiscal note, the city does not expect to see any revenue from the deployed cameras until mid-2024.
The proposed ordinance will include a transit lane enforcement camera that will be installed on the West Seattle Bridge to monitor the bus lane to prevent people from illegally driving where they are not allowed.
Cameras intended to prevent drivers from blocking crosswalks and intersections will be installed at two intersections to prevent people driving from blocking crosswalks and intersections when a traffic light turns red: One on the intersection of Boren Avenue and Howell Street, as well as the three-way intersection of Denny Way and Stewart Street and Yale Street.
The bill’s fiscal note states that each camera costs roughly $4,000 per month. However, the city expects the enforcement program to be financially self-sustaining once citations start to be issued. The note also states that upfront startup costs associated with installing the cameras will ultimately depend on a variety of factors that are difficult to determine in advance of the requisite equity and traffic analysis and an implementation plan.
The fiscal note added that it is reasonable to expect a significant drop in the number of citations six to 12 months after each camera enters operation.
On Aug. 15, the Seattle Transportation and Public Utilities Committee voted 3-0 to pass the ordinance over to the city council for a final vote on Sept. 5.