(The Center Square) – A Monday morning public hearing before a Senate committee on a bill that would authorize the Department of Corrections to acquire, sell, deliver, distribute and dispense abortion medications in Washington state saw supporters and opponents have their say on the legislation.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington state had stocked up on three years’ worth of mifepristone, the first pill in a two-drug medication abortion regimen, pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit in Texas brought by anti-abortion groups. Three days later in the Lone Star State, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly approved the mifepristone more than two decades ago.
A few hours later, a federal judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to not roll back its approval of the widely used abortion drug, siding with a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in 17 states and the District of Columbia who challenged dispensing restrictions.
The state spent $42.50 each for 30,000 pills for a total of $1.275 million for the generic version of the drug. Per Senate Bill 5768, the cost of the pills are not to exceed list price and the DOC is required to charge a fee of $5 per dose to offset the cost of secure storage and delivery of the medication.
“As we had predicted, a federal judge in Texas decided to put his own personal ideology and beyond the health and safety of the women of America,” bill sponsor Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, told the Senate Ways & Means Committee on Monday. “For 10,000 women every year in our state that right of reproductive freedom comes down to having access to mifepristone – that’s a difficult word to say – the abortion pill is what it is. So, how can we allow an unelected judge to take that right of reproductive freedom away from the people of Washington state who have several times in both polls and at the ballot box supported the right to reproductive freedom.”
Molly Voris, senior public health policy advisor to Gov. Jay Inslee, said the action by her boss and the accompanying legislation is necessary given the two conflicting rulings by federal judges on mifepristone.
“The uncertainty of the final outcome is not something we want to gamble on,” she said. “This bill gives the DOC the necessary authority to distribute the medication to clinics and providers so we can keep access to medication abortions as safe and effective as possible.”
DOC Director Cheryl Strange defended her department’s ability to do the job, citing the department’s large and secure centralized pharmacy.
“When passed, the department will work with the Governor’s Office and others to develop a plan to distribute this medication to health care providers and health care entities that currently provide abortion services,” she said.
Micah Matthews, deputy executive director Washington Medical Commission, said the status quo remains in Washington.
“No provision of Washington state law or federal law prohibits that the FDA approval for the drug, if it’s withdrawn or invalidated, that the drug can no longer be sold, delivered, possessed or prescribed,” he explained, noting several compound drugs are sold and prescribed without FDA approval.
“So, what do prescribers face in this new legal landscape?” he asked rhetorically. “To make it plain, nothing has changed for Washington prescribers.”
Nicole Kern, government relations manager at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, touted the efficacy of the drug.
“Let’s be clear: mifepristone is safe and effective medication that has been used by more than 5 million Americans,” she said. “The drug is used in more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and has a safety record of more than 99%.”
Those against SB 5768 also gave testimony.
“In fact, this bill is anti-human reproduction as the abortion medications referred to in the bill end the life of the developing fetus or human being,” said Mario Villanueva, executive director of the Washington State Catholic Conference. “To accomplish their abortive intent, the language in the bill is clear: termination of a pregnancy is the goal. The result is that the health care of the preborn child in the womb is not served.”
Two members of the Family Policy Institute of Washington also spoke out against the bill.
“Abortion is not health care,” said Pastor Ken Ramsey, director of pastoral relationships at FPIW. “It's not reproductive freedom. It is the purposeful killing of an innocent child. Abortion via medicine – or poison – accounts for nearly 60% of all abortions in Washington state.”
Brad Payne, FPIW policy director, referenced the Easter holiday in making his case against the bill.
“I find it ironic yesterday I joined with millions of Christians across the globe to celebrate life, eternal life,” he said. “Today we’re talking about a pill that is designed to end 30,000 lives within the womb.”