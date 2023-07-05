(The Center Square) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Washington state on Thursday and Friday to promote a pair of major infrastructure projects.
On Thursday, Buttigieg will travel to Mukilteo and Port Orchard to discuss the state’s beleaguered ferry system hit hard by a pandemic-impacted ridership drop-off, as well as staff shortages due to retirements, transfers and firings related to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
On Friday, Buttigieg will be in Washougal to tout the $40 million federal investment in the 32nd Street Underpass Project. The project is one of many receiving federal funding from a grant program designed to eliminate points where tracks intersect with roads.
“Every year, commuters, residents, and first responders lose valuable time waiting at blocked railroad crossings – and worse, those crossings are too often the site of collisions that could be prevented,” Buttigieg said in a news release. “As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re improving rail crossings in communities across the country to save lives, time, and resources for American families.”
Buttigieg’s visit to the Evergreen State, where more than 350 projects have been identified for funding, is part of the Biden administration’s plan to highlight the $4.4 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021.