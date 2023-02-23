(The Center Square) – City of Seattle Initiative Measure 135 is close to being approved after owning a 14% lead with results expected to be certified on Feb. 24.
The measure would create a public development authority to develop and maintain mixed-income social housing developments. The authority would finance the housing developments through municipal bonding and not raise taxes for property owners in the city.
The proposition requires the housing developer to build permanently affordable housing in which no one spends more than 30% of their income on rent regardless of increasing rent across the city. Any funding from subsequent city support for the authority would become available only at the Seattle City Council’s discretion.
Seattle would be the first city in the nation to create a social housing developer through a citizen initiative process, according to the city.
Last December, Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales worked with Representative Frank Chopp (D-Seattle) and Senator Rebecca Saldana (D-Seattle) to fund $880,000 in operational funding for social housing through the state legislature. The move was made in anticipation of the City of Seattle Initiative Measure 135 being approved by city voters. The funding would cover start-up costs for the Seattle Social Housing Developer and provide seed funding for a city-run Social Housing Fund, according to the city.
“We look forward to working alongside Councilmember Morales and our state partners to implement I-135 without delay,” Tiffani McCoy, Advocacy Director of Real Change, said in a statement. “The social housing developer needs to staff up immediately and we will be there every step of the way to ensure that the council funds these positions in the next supplemental budget.”
Despite the majority of votes being in favor of the bill, some oppose the creation of a social housing authority.
“Social housing run by the government is doomed to become an expensive failure,” Washington Policy Center’s Mark Harmsworth said to The Center Square in an email.
Harmsworth’s example of government-run social housing failing is when Great Britain created council houses after World War II to primarily help with reconstruction efforts. However, the government was soon unable to maintain properties to appropriate standards and housing quality fell.
“Seattle’s efforts to create government housing will not work and will only cost the existing Seattle homeowners and businesses more money,” Harmsworth added. “Why would Seattle want to ignore the lessons learned in [Great Britain] and try to create another failed government program.”