(The Center Square) – Seattle phone numbers will have a new area code sometime in 2025 when the current 206 area code is expected to run out of telephone numbers.
The new Seattle area code will be 564. On June 15, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a plan to implement the new area code to address the need for additional numbers in the Seattle area.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator projected the 206 number to exhaust in the fourth quarter of 2025 in its October 2022 Numbering Resource Forecast.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission is directing the cell phone industry to develop a nine-month implementation plan to ensure that the new area code will be ready six months before 206 phone numbers run out.
Seattle’s 206 area code was originally created in 1947 and served the entire State of Washington. The code was then split along the Cascade Mountains in 1957.
In 1997, the 206 number was nearing exhaustion of available telephone numbers and was split three-ways, with the southern portion, including Tacoma, receiving the 253 area code, and the northern portion, including the City of Everett, receiving the 425 area code.
Western Washington originally had an approved single area code overlaid for the region in 2000, but was postponed until 2017 due to “successful state and national number conservation efforts,” according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.
In 2017, the commission approved an overlay of the 564 area code only for the 360 area code, which covers the western Washington area outside metropolitan Seattle and west of the Cascade Mountains.
Seattle's population has continued to grow since 2010. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the city's population was 749,256 in 2022. That is up from 737,015 in 2020, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.