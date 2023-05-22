(The Center Square) – The King County Homelessness Authority is publicly denouncing a Continuum of Care nomination who is also a registered sex offender.
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority previously asked Continuum of Care Board Co-Chair Shanéé Colston to step down after she shouted down a fellow board member who spoke out against the appointment of a new board member who is a registered sex offender.
Continuum of Care Committee Member Kristina Sawyckyj interjected during the committee meeting on May 3 to speak against Thomas Whitaker, who was a nominee to join the board, saying he was a registered sex offender and that she had bad experiences with him. Colston in turn lashed out saying board members cannot disclose peoples’ personal business.
The agency put out a statement on Facebook saying it does not support the nomination of Whitaker on May 18.
“[King County Regional Homelessness Authority] shares the concerns of our community about the nomination of a registered sex offender for the Continuum of Care Board, and does not support that nomination,” the agency said in a statement. “We agree that the behavior by the current Board Co-Chair in shouting down the board member who identified that the nominee is a registered sex offender was unacceptable, and we immediately asked the Co-Chair to resign.”
The Center Square reached out to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to find out if Colston had resigned, but did not receive a response at the time of this publication. However, the agency told KOMO News that Colston has refused to resign.
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority also saw its CEO, Marc Dones, announce he is stepping down from the role after serving as head of the agency since 2021. The announcement came in the midst of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority seeking to establish its five-year plan.
The agency’s Governing Committee is set to vote on the plan on June 1.