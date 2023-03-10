FILE - Washington weekly unemployment claim form
Tim Gruver/The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Washington came in at No. 15 in terms of states where new unemployment claims increased week-over-week on Feb. 27.

The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks and also considered the number of unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the workforce.

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into the Evergreen State’s placement on the list.

“Washington has the 15th biggest increase in unemployment claims,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “The state has 146 unemployment insurance initial claims per 100,000 people in the labor force, the 15th largest number in the country.”

Gonzalez continued, “It also registered an almost 19% increase in the number of unemployment claims in the latest week, compared to the week before.”

She provided some perspective about those figures.

“While the number of unemployment claims is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, it's almost 11% higher than the same time last year,” Gonzalez explained. “This is in line with the expectation of a slight increase in unemployment, due to high inflation.

Washington fared better than its southern neighbor, Oregon, which was ranked No. 4 by WalletHub, but not as well as Idaho to the east, which was ranked No. 29.

The top-10 states with the biggest week-over-week increases in unemployment claims:

1. New York

2. Kentucky

3. Connecticut

4. Oregon

5. South Dakota

6. California

7. Massachusetts

8. Vermont

9. Hawaii

10. Minnesota

The top-10 states and state designate with the smallest week-over-week increases in unemployment claims:

51. District of Columbia

50. Rhode Island

49. Oklahoma

48. Kansas

47. Maryland

46. Mississippi

45. Missouri

44. Michigan

43. Florida

42. North Dakota

