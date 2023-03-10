(The Center Square) – Washington came in at No. 15 in terms of states where new unemployment claims increased week-over-week on Feb. 27.
The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks and also considered the number of unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the workforce.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into the Evergreen State’s placement on the list.
“Washington has the 15th biggest increase in unemployment claims,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “The state has 146 unemployment insurance initial claims per 100,000 people in the labor force, the 15th largest number in the country.”
Gonzalez continued, “It also registered an almost 19% increase in the number of unemployment claims in the latest week, compared to the week before.”
She provided some perspective about those figures.
“While the number of unemployment claims is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, it's almost 11% higher than the same time last year,” Gonzalez explained. “This is in line with the expectation of a slight increase in unemployment, due to high inflation.
Washington fared better than its southern neighbor, Oregon, which was ranked No. 4 by WalletHub, but not as well as Idaho to the east, which was ranked No. 29.
The top-10 states with the biggest week-over-week increases in unemployment claims:
1. New York
2. Kentucky
3. Connecticut
4. Oregon
5. South Dakota
6. California
7. Massachusetts
8. Vermont
9. Hawaii
10. Minnesota
The top-10 states and state designate with the smallest week-over-week increases in unemployment claims:
51. District of Columbia
50. Rhode Island
49. Oklahoma
48. Kansas
47. Maryland
46. Mississippi
45. Missouri
44. Michigan
43. Florida
42. North Dakota